'Gantz remains the coalition's biggest headache'

Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal estimates that the state budget will be passed in the Knesset, and if Ra'am opposes then the Hadash party will help the coalition because of the clashes within the Joint List and the desire not to go to another election.

In a column in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Segal wrote that "the main headache of the coalition was and remains Benny Gantz. The hostility between the offices of the defense minister and the prime minister is even deeper than described in the media. 'Crazy tension', according to one of those present."

"Whether its Ron Arad or, in contrast, the meeting with Abu Mazen, the conflict is also expressed in painfully silly quarrels: in the last Coronavirus Cabinet meeting, the defense minister asked to participate with a video call, due to a technical difficulty in participating. The Prime Minister's Office vehemently refused. A loud, decibel-saturated conflict developed over the fateful question of whether the Benny Gantz would participate through ZOOM. In the end he participated.

According to Segal, 200 meters separate the Prime Minister's Office and the Defense MINISTER'S OFFICE in the Kirya. "Last Friday a mediator, Minister Hili Troper, was sent through the no-man's land, a great loyalist of GanTz but also a personal friend of Bennett. For a long time the two tried to cool the hot winds and dispel the chronic mutual suspicion. Both parties are skeptical about the prospects for lasting peace, at best they are building towards a hudna."