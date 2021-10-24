Israel may begin vaccinating children against coronavirus within the next few weeks

Sources in Israel's Health Ministry estimate that within a few weeks, children ages 5-11 will be able to be vaccinated against coronavirus, Yediot Aharonot reported Sunday.

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)will hold a public meeting with a panel of expert advisers, after which it will decide whether or not to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in children ages 5-11 years.

The vaccine has been found to be over 90% effective in children, with limited side effects.

If the FDA does approve the vaccine, Israel plans to quickly follow the US.

At a recent Health Ministry meeting, it seemed that the vast majority of Vaccine Committee members and the staff for managing pandemics were in favor of approving the vaccine for children.

The Health Ministry is already preparing a focused educational campaign aimed at explaining the importance of vaccinating children against coronavirus.

According to Israel Hayom, the Health Ministry is examining the possibility of livestreaming part of the expert panel on vaccinating children, similar to what is done in the US.According to one Health Ministry official, they are discussing "what format to use in order to achieve more transparency...and it could be that part of it will be livestreamed, not the entire discussion."

Dr. Doron Dushnetzki, an expert pediatrician who works with the Leumit Health Care Services and who serves as a member of the staff for managing pandemics, said. "If it is approved by the FDA, my recommendation will be that in Israel as well we adopt the decision and begin vaccinating children."

"We saw variants which harmed children, such as the Delta. The children are the virus' target, and therefore from our perspective, they are a target for vaccination against coronavirus. It's true that most children have a light case or don't develop symptoms at all, but there are also direct and more delayed complications from coronavirus.

"The meningitis which we vaccinate against harms only a small amount of children," he noted, adding, "and that's still not a reason not to vaccinate. In addition, there is a value in reaching some sort of herd immunity, and we are a young country."