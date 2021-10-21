Jewish man assaulted outside Brooklyn club by two men yelling anti-Semitic slurs

New York police are looking for two men who assaulted a Jewish man outside a club in Brooklyn while yelling anti-Semitic slurs on Thursday.

A video showing part of the incident was posted to social media by the NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account.

“Wanted for an assault in front of Set Lounge at 1828 McDonald Avenue,” NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted. “At 2:30 a.m., two individuals approached the victim and began punching and kicking him yelling anti-Jewish statements.”

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips leading to the assailants’ arrest.

According to the New York Daily News, the two men were intoxicated and struggling to properly walk when they found out the other man was Jewish and attacked him.

“F***** Jews! Jews shouldn’t exist!” one of the men screamed. “Islam faith is the most purest.”

The statement lead to an argument during which the two men attacked the victim.

They kicked and punched him until he fell to the ground. Then they ran off.

The victim had cuts and bruises on his face, neck and left arm. He was not seriously injured.