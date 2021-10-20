'American pressure is nothing new, Judea & Samaria are eternal'

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman’s responded Wednesday to US pressure against Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria.

Responding to a Galei Tzahal report indicating that the US Administration is pressuring the Israeli government to refrain from building in Judea and Samaria, on Wednesday morning Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: “Although the American pressure against Jewish construction is really nothing new, building in Judea and Samaria is eternal.”

“We expect every prime minister to stand up for the eternal values of our people in the face of political pressures. Even more so, this is expected from the current prime minister who is the leader of the 'Yemina' party, as well as the former Director General of the Yesha Council, and received many votes from our communities. This is definitely a test for him at this time.”

According to Galei Tzahal, during a recent meeting of the security cabinet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told ministers that during his recent visit with US President Joe Biden in the White House he was surprised by the administration’s intense focus on Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria.

“I was surprised by the American pressure against construction in Judea and Samaria. It is critical to them,” Bennett said at the meeting.