'I was surprised by Biden's pressure against Judea & Samaria construction '

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was taken aback by the intensity of the Biden administration’s opposition to Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria, Bennett told ministers during a recent meeting.

According to a report Wednesday morning by Galei Tzahal, during a recent meeting of the security cabinet, Bennett told ministers that during his recent visit with President Joe Biden in the White House he was surprised by the administration’s intense focus on Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria.

“I was surprised by the American pressure against construction in Judea and Samaria. It is critical to them,” said Bennett.

The ministers present reportedly expressed astonishment at the Biden administration’s intense pressure.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined comment on the report, refusing to confirm or deny the prime minister’s comments.

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) mocked Bennett in a tweet Wednesday, writing: “Naftali Bennett is also surprised by the Iranian threat, the fact that the coronavirus is a pandemic that can’t be defeated in five weeks, and that despite the fact that Israel is indeed the start-up nation, that doesn’t mean it is legitimate to make an exit and leave scorched earth in your wake.”