נמלט במשך שנה | תיעוד: המעצר שהפתיע את החשוד הפלסטיני ברמאללה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Yamam officers arrested a suspected murderer on Monday night in Ramallah, after he allegedly fled to Judea and Samaria and hid there for a year under a false identity.

Extensive investigative and intelligence activity created the conditions to arrest the suspect in Ramallah.

Yamam officers, operating covertly, reached the building where the suspect was hiding, raided it, and surprised him while he slept, pulling him out of bed to arrest him.

The police stated that no Israeli forces were harmed during the arrest.