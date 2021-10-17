Lapid to Blinken: 'Conflict over the consulate could break up the new government'

Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid returned to Israel this weekend from his visit to the United States. Apart from the Iranian issue, another issue that came up during the various meetings was the issue regarding opening a consulate for Palestinian Authority Arabs in Jerusalem. This was reported on Galei Tzahal.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opposes the reopening. Lapid clarified in his meeting with United States Secretary of State Blinken: "The move could dismantle the government."

A senior US State Department official said last week in a conversation with reporters that "the United States is making progress in the process of opening our consulate in Jerusalem."

"We do not have anything to add at the moment, but the process is ongoing."

"The Biden administration began with an outright commitment to a two-state solution and we intend to see this happen. We expect cooperation from both sides: This includes prevention of the annexation of territories, building settlements, destruction of property, incitement to violence, and halting payments to terrorist prisoners," the senior official said.