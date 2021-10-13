US pushing Israel to allow opening of consulate for PA in Jerusalem

The Biden administration is pushing Israel to allow it to reopen its consulate for the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem, a US State Department official told reporters in regards to the meeting between Blinken and Lapid today (Wednesday).
The official pointed out that the US still backs the two-state solution and stresses the importance of preventing violence or unilateral steps.
The official also said that the US intends to reestablish its nuclear deal with Tehran. “We have had many discussions with many of our allies, including with Israel, regarding America's relationship with Iran. We continue to consult closely with them as this process progresses."
In acknowledgment of the anniversary of the Abraham Accords another state official states that Biden's administration supports normalizing relations between Israel and Arab Countries. "We believe that the Abraham Accords serve as proof of the pros of dissolving prior agendas and barriers between the nations. We are working towards expanding the agreement, possibly to include other Arab countries." She said.
Another issue to be discussed in the meeting today between Blinken and Lapid will be future relations between Israel and China, specifically in trade.