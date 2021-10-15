Woman sets gasoline on fire outside Brooklyn yeshiva

A woman poured gasoline onto the ground and set it on fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva on Thursday night, according to police and a witness.

The incident took place at 7:35 p.m. on the sidewalk next to a fence that surrounds the Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School. When the suspect set the gasoline on fire, it quickly went out, police said.

A witness said that the woman poured out gasoline for about 10 feet along Avenue J and poured out another 40 feet along East 17th Street, the New York Daily News reported.

The yeshiva is located at the intersection of both streets.

“She dumped a lot of gasoline around the yeshiva. You can still smell it,” the witness told the news outlet. “The Fire Department came and hosed it all down. I can’t believe it.”

The woman fled the area with a red gas can. Police were still searching for her as of late Thursday night.

No one was injured and the building was not damaged.

