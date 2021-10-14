ADL CEO: Rising anti-Semitism a ‘clear and present danger’

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called on participants attending the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism on Wednesday to “call out the clear and present danger of rising anti-Jewish violence” in Europe and internationally.

“We must call out the clear and present danger of rising anti-Jewish violence,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said to delegates in his opening remarks.

“In recent years the U.S. has been scarred by horrific acts of violence targeting Jews… And in recent years we have seen attacks across Europe – in cities like Halle, Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, Toulouse, Brussels, London and right here in Malmo. Such attacks are almost always committed by ideological extremists… and involve brutal assaults or the intentional murder of Jews simply for the crime of being Jewish.”

Greenblatt spoke about countering contemporary anti-Semitism and other forms of racism online and offline,” including the recent surge in anti-Semitic attacks and the mainstreaming of extreme anti-Israel ideology.

He also spoke about the issue of social media and how it has become a “super-spreader of anti-Semitism and hate.”

“ADL has a team of data scientists, product managers and software engineers who drive our work,” Greenblatt said. “They collaborate closely with companies in Silicon Valley ranging from Airbnb to Zoom, from Apple to YouTube, Twitter to Tiktok, pushing them to improve their products by providing rich recommendations based on our technical know-how.”

The ADL head said that it was significant that the conference was being held in Malmo, where “not long ago, when you said Malmo and anti-Semitism in the same sentence it was because of the horrifying incidents of anti-Jewish hate perpetrated in this city.”

“It is a testament to the commitment of the government of Sweden, the mayor of Malmo, and its rabbi, that I have come to Malmo to join world leaders and experts from around the globe, to talk about how best to combat anti-Semitism and hate.”