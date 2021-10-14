UK soccer team denounces anti-Semitic poster

A British soccer team has denounced an anti-Semitic poster that is has removed and reported to law enforcement.

South London team Millwall F.C. took down a poster from a hooligan group calling themselves the “Millwall Berserkers” that was discovered on a bicycle path near its stadium, alerting the British Transport Police, the UK Jewish News reported.

The poster included the phrase “Achtung Juden” (“Attention Jews”), the symbol for the Tottenham Hotspur club, and blood.

The Millwall Berserkers are known for posting neo-Nazi symbols and death threats on their Instagram page.

In a statement, the team said: “Millwall Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of any kind.”

Calling the poster a “disgraceful action,” the team said that it will provide police “with full and comprehensive cooperation with their investigation and any individual or group identified will be banned from the club for life.”

Tottenham Hotspur FC has a longtime connection to the Jewish community, and fans of rival teams have been known to use anti-Semitic chants at games.

The poster is one of multiple anti-Semitic incidents connected to British soccer that have occurred this year, with many having to do with the Hotspur club for its affiliation with the Jewish community and its many Jewish fans.

In May, a Spurs fan was forced to put away an Israeli flag after a masked security guard approached him demanding he put his flag away or leave the stadium.

In August, a UK sports radio station apologized to the Spurs team and its Jewish chairman Daniel Levy after a caller’s on-air anti-Semitic slur was broadcast live during a Youtube show.

In response to anti-Semitism in the soccer world, Jewish fans of the Watford Football Club launched a group to fight anti-Semitism and connect Jewish supporters of the soccer team.

Chelsea F.C. also partnered with the Anti-Defamation League to fund the expansion of the ADL’s Center on Extremism – which feeds information on extremist activity to law enforcement – and the ADL’s work with a British group tracking extremism, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.