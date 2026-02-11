The Civil Administration announced that a soccer field built in the village of Umm al-Khir, in southern Har Hebron near the community of Carmel, is slated for demolition. The field was constructed in recent weeks by Palestinian Arabs and anarchist activists, in repeated attempts to expand Umm al-Khir into Area C.

Police and security forces have issued a demolition order for the field and the rapidly erected sports facilities, as part of broader efforts to curb illegal expansion.

The move follows a series of warnings and appeals from the Regavim movement, which alerted authorities to the unlawful construction and called for decisive action to halt the encroachment. The Har Hebron Regional Council stressed that it will not allow facts on the ground to be established in violation of the law.

Regavim stated: "We will continue to monitor the situation on the ground until the necessary enforcement is carried out."