Shaked and Rothman agree on Supreme Court Candidates

In contrast to previous conflicts between Minister of Internal Affairs Ayelet Shaked and the Opposition Knesset Member Simcha Rothman on Citizenship Laws, the two have reached an agreement for new candidate members for the Supreme Court judges.
On the topic of new laws on citizenship, the two Knesset members are in conflict, claiming the each has reneged previous agreements. This means that Rothman's Basic Olim Law will be put to a vote in a preliminary reading today (Wednesday), and due to the coalition's opposition, the law is expected to fall through.
- Shaked: We intend to resume building in Judea and Samaria
- Jerusalem court overturns ruling permitting Jewish prayer on Temple Mount
- List of candidates for Supreme Court published
Shaked promised two and a half months ago, in exchange for Meretz and Ra'am's supporting previous Citizenship Laws to unify Palestinians and Israeli Arab families. She also promised to establish a committee to provide special services for couples who have not received citizenship approval of family reunification.
Channel 12 reports that even with Shaked pushing to pass the new Citizenship Law, even in the Yesh Atid party warns that without following through with previous promises, the new laws won't even be brought to a vote