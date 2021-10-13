Shaked and Rothman agree on Supreme Court Candidates

In contrast to previous conflicts between Minister of Internal Affairs Ayelet Shaked and the Opposition Knesset Member Simcha Rothman on Citizenship Laws, the two have reached an agreement for new candidate members for the Supreme Court judges.

Journalist Ze'ev Kam reported this morning (Wednesday) on Reshet Bet that the two Knesset members have been in discussion over possible candidates, and have agreed on names. If they reach a mutual agreement with Minister of Justice Gideon Sa'ar, t hey will be able to veto an election, since a special majority of seven of the nine members of the committee is required to appoint a Supreme Court judge.

On the topic of new laws on citizenship, the two Knesset members are in conflict, claiming the each has reneged previous agreements. This means that Rothman's Basic Olim Law will be put to a vote in a preliminary reading today (Wednesday), and due to the coalition's opposition, the law is expected to fall through.

Senior members of the center-left in the coalition have issued an ultimatum stating that as long as Shaked does not fulfill her obligations to Meretz and Ra'am for their support of the vote on the previous Citizenship Law, they will not agree to vote for a new Citizenship Law.

Shaked promised two and a half months ago, in exchange for Meretz and Ra'am's supporting previous Citizenship Laws to unify Palestinians and Israeli Arab families. She also promised to establish a committee to provide special services for couples who have not received citizenship approval of family reunification.

Channel 12 reports that even with Shaked pushing to pass the new Citizenship Law, even in the Yesh Atid party warns that without following through with previous promises, the new laws won't even be brought to a vote