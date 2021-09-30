List of candidates for Supreme Court published

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday afternoon published the list of 24 candidates for judicial positions on the Supreme Court.

Four new judges will be selected from the list, comprised of candidates nominated by three members of the Judicial Selection Committee, the Minister of Justice or the President of the Supreme Court.

The list of candidates includes former Chief Military Prosecutor Sharon Afek, former Knesset Advisor Eyal Yinon, wife of MK Steinitz Judge Gila Steinitz, Prof. Aviad Hacohen, Prof. Suzi Navot and former Director General of the Ministry of Justice Sigal Ya'akovi.

About seven candidates will be selected from the list of candidates, and the committee will vote to elect four of those during the month of November. According to estimates and with the promotion of Ministers Sa'ar and Shaked, two conservative judges and one liberal will be elected in a 'deal' to be agreed upon with Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut.

It should be noted that five candidates are graduates of Yeshivat Netiv Meir (Hahn, Hacohen, Yinon, Winograd, Lifshitz), and four are graduates of Yeshivat Har Etzion (Hacohen, Lifshitz, Winograd, Yinon).

The list of candidates:

1. Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen

2. General Sharon Afek

3. Dr. Yael Aridor-Bar Ilan

4. Judge Tamar Bezeq-Rapaport

5. Judge Eliyahu Bitan

6. Judge Gershon Gontobnik 7. Prof. David Hahn

8. Atty. Prof. Aviad Hacohen

9. Judge Ram Winograd

10. Dr. Hagai Vinitsky

11. Judge Zvi Weizmann

12. Eyal Yinon

13. Sigal Ya'akovi

14. Judge Revital Yaffa-Katz

15. Judge Khaled Kabov

16. Judge Gila Kanfei-Steinitz

17. Prof. Shachar Lifshitz

18. Judge Yigal Marzel

19. Prof. Suzi Navot

20. Judge Ron Sokol

21. Prof. Yoav Sapir

22. Judge Ruth Ronen

23. Nati Simchoni

24. Ya'akov Sharvit