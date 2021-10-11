Shaked: We intend to resume building in Judea and Samaria

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked spoke Monday afternoon at Makor Rishon’s Golan Conference and addressed the claim that the attention that the government is currently giving to the Golan Heights will come at the expense of construction in Judea and Samaria.

"We intend to continue building in Judea and Samaria as it was in previous years, even though there is a democratic government. We made it clear that we will continue and in a week or two there will be a meeting of the Supreme Planning Council and construction will continue," Shaked said.

On the argument between her and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, she said, "The Foreign Minister called and said I made a mistake."

Shaked was asked about the storm that is raging around Minister Elazar Stern's statement about his handling of anonymous letters from complainants about harassment.

"When talking about the senior appointments committee, it was not for nothing that it was decided not to deal with a document that had also been examined in the past. In the army, when a soldier is under a commander and does not want to get involved, an anonymous letter is legitimate. In the army, when a commander receives a complaint - even if it is anonymous - it is necessary to investigate it," Shaked said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday announced plans to massively increase the number of Israelis living in the Golan Heights, including the establishment of new towns in the strategic area on Israel’s northern border.

Speaking at Makor Rishon’s Golan Conference Monday morning, Bennett said his government is moving forward with a plan to double, then quadruple the number of Israelis living in the Golan Heights from roughly 26,000 to 100,000.

The plan, Bennett said, will include the establishment of two new towns in the Golan, as well as expansion of existing communities and investment in local infrastructure.

“The development of the Golan is a national interest,” Bennett said. “It is not enough to say ‘The people are with the Golan,’ the government also has to support the Golan. We have that kind of government now. [Justice Minister] Gideon Sa’ar is a true friend of the Golan, and is one of the biggest supporters of strengthening and settling the Golan.”

“Our goal is to double the settlement in the Golan. In another six weeks, we will hold a government meeting in the area, during which we will approve a national program for the Golan Heights, with its goal being to go from 26,000 residents to 50,000, and then from 50,000 to 100,000; to establish two new towns in the Golan Heights, to create new jobs and to significantly invest in infrastructure.”