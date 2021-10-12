El Al signs agreement for direct flights to Morocco

El Al has signed agreements to allow direct flights from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport to Rabat, Morocco, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The direct flights will also allow the creation of additional indirect routes to other countries in the region.

El Al Director General Avigal Soreq said, "The progress in this channel is important, both from a commercial perspective and from a diplomatic perspective, and certainly with regards to everything connected to tightening the connection between the countries."

"El Al is proud of the opportunity to serve as an air bridge to an important country.

"In these days, joint staffs are working on the terms of the agreement and its completion."