Surge in number of attacks in Judea & Samaria in September

Figures obtained from the month of September show a surge in the number of attacks against both security forces and private citizens in Judea and Samaria, in comparison to the months prior. The data was supplied by the General Security Service and was published on Sunday evening by Kan News.

From the data presented, it emerges that the month with the highest number of security incidents this year was May, during which Operation Guardian of the Walls took place. Over 400 attacks occurred during this period.

In the following months, there was a gradual decrease in the number of terrorist incidents recorded, such that in June there were 109 attacks registered; in July 97; and in August 92. The trend reversed in September, however, with 199 attacks recorded, a significant increase.

Five of the attacks recorded in September were stabbing incidents, as opposed to just one stabbing attack in August. There were nine shooting attacks in September versus six in August. There were 17 instances of throwing of explosive devices, as opposed to 11 in August, and 187 instances of riots against security forces including firebomb attacks in September, as opposed to 85 in August.

The assessment of the security establishment is that the failures exposed following the prison break-out of six security prisoners last month, and then the extensive searches conducted by security forces in Judea and Samaria in order to uncover Hamas infrastructure, led to the increase in the number of violent incidents during that period.