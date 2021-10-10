'Pompeo made the right decision in coming here' says Netanyahu

On Sunday afternoon, former premier and current opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Samarian town of Psagot, north of Jerusalem, along with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During his address at the gathering, Netanyahu decried the false “narrative” of a Palestinian claim to the Land of Israel, lamenting a shift during the 20th century in how world leaders perceive the Jewish connection to the historic Jewish homeland.

Asked to describe his feelings on welcoming Pompeo “back” to Israel, Netanyahu expressed his satisfaction with the visit, calling it a “correct policy decision” to support Samarian communities.

“I say this not just from an historical and ethical perspective, but also from a policy perspective,” Netanyahu stressed.

“The only thing that can sustain the Middle East is the State of Israel, and without its heartland, we won’t be able to sustain the State – and the entire region will lack stability.”