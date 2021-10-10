New program to use artificial intelligence in armored vehicles

The Directorate for Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense has selected Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) as the prime contractor to lead further development of technologies for the “Carmel” program.

The goal of this program, which is conducted in cooperation with the IDF’s Ground Forces and the Tank and APC Directorate, is to significantly improve maneuvering capabilities. The “Carmel” concept will be applied to current and future armored fighting vehicles and will include crew members in closed hatches, operating a range of autonomous and AI-driven platforms. Many of the Carmel’s capabilities will be autonomous, including travel, detection of threats, defense, and acquisition of targets.

With the Carmel’s innovative user interface, soldiers in the vehicle will be able to view the battlefield in several dimensions. They will receive intelligence, detect threats and acquire targets automatically, enabling them to effectively assess situations and make optimal decisions.

During the pilot stage of the program, Carmel technologies will be integrated into the “Eitan” AFV.

The Carmel concept is groundbreaking on a global scale and has garnered the interest of many international industries and militaries. The program combines an innovative operational concept with state-of-the-art technologies, which provide solutions for the future battlefield. The concept engages small crews and relies extensively on autonomous capabilities and AI, streamlining battle management while minimizing risk to human lives on both sides.