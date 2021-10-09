Watch: Drama on Tel Aviv coast

Police officers from the Tel Aviv Maritime Police Unit rescued three residents of Jaffa after their boat was damaged and they drifted dangerously close to Andromeda's Rock.

Maritime police have carried out several dramatic rescues off of Israel's Mediterranean coast in recent weeks. Earlier this week, police pulled a 10-year-old boy from the ocean after he was swept out to sea off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Last month, police rescued a windsurfer in his 70s near the Herzliya marina after he was swept dangerously close to the breakwater.