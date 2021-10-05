Watch: Police rescue 10-year-old off Herzliya coast

Tel Aviv District Maritime Police officers were called this afternoon to deal with an emergency incident near the marina in Herzliya, upon receiving a report from a mother that her 10-year-old son, who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, was swept out to sea and that she could no longer see him.

The police began scans along the shoreline, until the boy was located about 100 meters from the marina, beyond the breakwater. When after all attempts to persuade him to grab the rescue pole handed to him by the policeman were unsuccessful, a policeman jumped into the water and helped him board the naval police vessel.

The police safely transferred the boy to his mother's arms at the marina in Herzliya