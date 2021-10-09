Iran: Talks with Saudi Arabia are 'on the right track'

Discussions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on the right track but it will take more time to restore bilateral ties, Iran's Foreign Minister said on Friday, according to AFP.

"The Iran-Saudi dialogue is on the right track," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a news conference at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, on the second day of a 48-hour visit to Lebanon.

"We have achieved results and agreements, but we still need more dialogue," he added.

"The two parties will announce these agreements at the appropriate time. We welcome the continuation of the talks and the results that benefit both sides and the region," said Amir- Abdollahian.

"It was not us who broke off diplomatic relations -- that was a Saudi decision," he stated.

"Saudi Arabia is a significant country in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran likewise. The role of these two countries in (ensuring the) sustainable security of the region is significant," stated the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals which back opposing sides in the wars in Yemen, where Iran backs the Houthi rebels and in Syria, where the Iranian regime supports President Bashar Al-Assad while the Saudis back the rebels trying to oust him.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called on Iran to stop its “meddling” in the affairs of the kingdom's neighbors.

Iran has fired back, accusing Saudi Arabia of trying to “drag the entire region into confrontation”.

However, the two countries been engaged in talks since April with the aim of improving relations, for the first time since cutting ties in 2016.

The talks between the two regional rivals in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting was held on April 9.

