Ohio Jewish teen attacked with beer bottle getting off school bus

A 13-year old Jewish girl was attacked in University Heights, Ohio while getting off her school bus by a woman who threw a beer bottle at her and yelled anti-Semitic slurs, including calling her a “f****ing Jew.”

The teen’s mother told police that the attack happened at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Cleveland.com reported.

According to police, the teen told them that the woman yelled the anti-Semitic slurs at her and threw the bottle while driving by in a pickup truck.

The teen was unable to identify the woman or her vehicle.

Police said they had located footage from a security camera that might be of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged woman in a baseball hate driving a dark blue Ford four-door pickup truck with a tool box in the bed.

Jewish advocacy group StopAntisemitism.org condemned the anti-Semitic assault.

“Outrageous – a 13-year old Jewish girl in [University Heights] had a glass bottle thrown at her and called a 'f***ing Jew' while getting off her school bus at Milton and Groveland,” they said on Twitter. “Mother called the police, please follow up as cameras in the area must have captured something.“

Police are searching for more video evidence and have unspecified physical evidence from the scene.

“The University Heights Police Department condemns anti-Semitism and acts of ethnic intimidation,” the department said in a statement. “We will remain diligent in our zero-tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate, and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts.”

