Austrian Chancellor cancels visit to Israel

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has canceled at the last minute his planned visit to Israel next week, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

Kurz was scheduled to arrive in Israel this coming Tuesday, and visit Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem amid the fight against COVID-19.

The news of the cancellation of the visit follows reports that the Chancellor has been questioned in recent days on suspicion of corruption.

On Wednesday, Austrian prosecutors raided the offices of Kurz, several of his closest aides, and offices of Kurz's People's Party (OVP).

The raids are reportedly part of an investigation into allegations that Kurz and the party paid a newspaper owner to publish poll results favorable to Kurz.

Kurz has expressed support for Israel in the past and has spoken out against Iran’s leaders who have called for Israel’s destruction.

Kurz revealed last year that it was a phone call from then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that made him act to curb the coronavirus.

When Austria was hit by a second wave of coronavirus, Kurz once again sought the help of Netanyahu, and the two held a conversation.