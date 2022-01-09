Kurz will join Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the ECTR since its founding in 2008, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as chair of the ECTR, a position he has held since 2015.

“It is a great honor to join such an important organization which works against extremism and for greater tolerance across Europe,” Kurz said. “I know first-hand how importantly leaders take the work of the ECTR in creating policy to fight racism, antisemitism and xenophobia. I look forward to working with Mr. Blair and Dr. Kantor towards these goals.”

Sebastian Kurz is widely known for his dedication in fighting all forms of antisemitism, terrorism, extremism and radicalization with a particular focus on preventing youth radicalization during his almost 10 years in leadership roles.

He has also been very vocal in addressing Austria’s role in the Holocaust and in supporting educational projects for younger generations to learn about this dark chapter of Austrian history and making sure that history does not repeat itself.

“I am very excited to have someone of former Chancellor Kurz’s standing, experience and knowledge join the ECTR,” Dr. Kantor said. “He is exactly the right type of leader who understands intuitively the needs to impart these important lessons to younger generations, and has a long-standing vision to fight extremism, racism and intolerance.”

The European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation is an opinion-making and advisory body on international tolerance promotion, reconciliation and education, and fosters understanding and tolerance among peoples of various communities, educates towards techniques of reconciliation, facilitates post-conflict social apprehensions, monitors racism, antisemitism and xenophobia and proposes pro-tolerance initiatives and legal solutions.

Among its prominent members are Tony Blair (ECTR Board Chairman), Jose María Aznar, former Prime Minister of Spain, Göran Persson, former Prime Minister of Sweden and Rita Süssmuth, former Speaker of the German Bundestag. Founding member of the ECTR was the late Vaclav Havel, one of the principal leaders of the democratic transformation in Central Europe.