Austria: Chancellor Kurz's office party raided by prosecutors

Austrian prosecutors raided the offices of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, several of his closest aides, and offices of Kurz's People's Party (OVP) Wednesday, Austrian media reported.

The raids are reportedly part of an investigation into allegations that Kurz and the party paid a newspaper owner to publish poll results favorable to Kurz.

A Finance Ministry office was also subject to a raid Wednesday.

Prosecutors announced a perjury investigation against Chancellor Kurz in May.

OVP Deputy Chairwoman Gaby Schwarz accused prosecutors of fabricating events to justify the raids and investigations against the party.

"Further allegations are being fabricated about events, some of which were five years ago. This keeps happening with the same aim and method: to seriously harm the People's Party and Sebastian Kurz," Schwarz said.