Mike Pompeo to receive 'Peace Through Strength Award'

The Friedman Center for Peace through Strength has announced its program for the gala dinner being held at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on the evening of October 11, 2021.

The Master of Ceremonies for the event will be media personality and journalist Jacob Eilon. The program will include welcome remarks from dinner co-sponsors Larry A. Mizel, who serves as Chairman of the Museum as well as the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and noted philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

Ambassador David Friedman will address those in attendance and present the Friedman Center’s inaugural “Peace through Strength Award” to former Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, following which Secretary Pompeo will offer remarks.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be attending at the invitation of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and making his first trip to Israel as President of FIFA. He will offer remarks as well.

Finally, the Friedman Center will screen a condensed version of “The Abraham Accords,” produced by Ambassador Friedman and Matt Crouch of TBN Networks in the Museum’s state of the art movie theatre.

“The Friedman Center for Peace through Strength is committed to advancing and scaling the Abraham Accords to bring an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict,” the Center said in a statement.