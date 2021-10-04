Jewish Federations of North America announces $54m for US community security

In response to mounting anti-Semitism, the Jewish Federations of North America announced on Sunday at its general assembly a $54 million dollar program to enhance security for all of its affiliated Federations across the United States.

Over a three-year period, the LiveSecure campaign will fund Community Security Initiatives in all of the umbrella group’s 146 Federations. Currently, 45 Federations have security initiatives.

Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement that LiveSecure will provide much needed “resources and know-how” to its members Federations to combat the increasing anti-Semitism they are facing.

“Together through our LiveSecure campaign, we are working to make sure that the entire Federation system has undertaken this task, and that all of them can continue to upgrade their efforts to meet the new risks and adapt newly-developed best practices in security,” Jewish Federations CEO Eric Fingerhut said at the general assembly.

Speakers at the assembly included Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Commenting about the need to provide additional security to American Jewish communities, Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY – D) said: “We are sitting on a powder keg of anti-Semitism, and the Jewish community and all of us cannot afford to be complacent. All of us in public life have an obligation to speak out forcefully against extremism, no matter what form it takes.”

The ADL stated in its most recent anti-Semitism report card that "in recent years, American Jews have faced increased threats of violence and harassment both online and offline."

"According to ADL’s annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, 2019 and 2020 were, respectively, the highest and third-highest years on record for cases of harassment, vandalism, and assault against Jews in the United States since tracking began in 1979."