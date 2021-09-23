‘Disturbing’ anti-Semitic incident at Ontario school prompts police investigation

Police in North Bay, Ontario are investigating a video they say contains “disturbing” footage of students participating in anti-Semitic acts at a local school, CP24 reported.

A police spokesperson said that on Friday police opened an investigation into whether a crime related to hate, genocide, or incitement of hatred had occurred at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Algonquin.

According to local media, the cellphone video contains footage of students making Nazi salutes while chanting “Heil Hitler” and making offensive statements about Jews.

The students were filmed on school property, according to CBC News.

Police Chief Scott Tod labelled the video in a statement as “very disturbing.”

“I want to offer our condolences to the Jewish community of North Bay for having to see this video and see this happening in our community,” he said. “There is no place for hate and intolerance in North Bay.”

North Bay Mayor Al McDonald condemned the video in a statement on Twitter.

“We are a welcoming and inclusive community. Hate and racism has no home here,” McDonald said on Tuesday. “It is everyone's responsibility to speak up against racism and hate when it appears.”

In a statement, the Conseil Scolaire Catholique Franco-Nord school board said that anti-Semitism is “not tolerated in our schools.”

They added that they had contacted the police to help with investigating the incident.

Larry Fuld, the treasurer of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in North Bay, told CBC News that the incident had been carried out by a “few rotten apples.”

"One of the things I love about North Bay is how un-racist it does appear, and is," Fuld said.

He added that he hoped the teenagers seen in the video would become educated about the Holocaust.

"That it's not just a prank, but it affects people deeply,” he said.