An Ontario lawmaker has announced her intention to run as an Independent in the next election after the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) rejected her request to rejoin the party, CityNews reported on Monday.

Sarah Jama, who represents Hamilton Centre, was removed by the NDP in late October 2023, following a controversial statement about the Israel-Hamas war.

Jama nad caused an uproar after she posted a statement to X in which she called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as an "end to all occupation of Palestinian land."

Jama also said in her statement that "violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism have taken the lives of far too many innocent people" while failing to mention the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Shortly before she was removed from the NDP, Jama spoke in the House, reaffirming her support for Palestinian Arabs in Gaza and opposition to Israel's military action in retaliation to the Hamas attacks.

While Jama ultimately apologized for the controversial post, she refused to retract the statement. Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government subsequently passed a motion to censure her.

Since then, she has served as an Independent MPP and pursued a judicial review of her censure, which was dismissed in May.

“After many months of back and forth with the Ontario NDP, despite provincial council unanimously voting that I should have the right to seek the nomination in Hamilton Centre … I have been told by the Ontario NDP that my application has been rejected,” Jama said in a statement on Monday.

“By denying my application to run for the nomination, the ONDP has stripped the people of Hamilton Centre of their fundamental right to a fair and democratic process and their right to choose a candidate they feel will best advocate for the needs of this riding,” she added.

Jama, who initially left open the possibility of rejoining the Ontario NDP, said that option closed when her nomination application was rejected.

She said that party officials cited her removal from the caucus and her stated willingness to run as an Independent if not readmitted as reasons for rejecting her bid.

Jama had previously come under fire in the past over her support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.