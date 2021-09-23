Meir Ben-Shabbat: 'Pressure Biden to set a final deadline for Iran'

Former National Security Council (NSC) chief Meir Ben-Shabbat has called on the Biden administration to set a final deadline for Iran, after which the US will take action to stop Iran's nuclear program, Israel Hayom reported.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Ben-Shabbat said, "We must tell them: You, the US, want to reach a solution via diplomacy? One hundred percent. Decide what the deadline is and what you're doing afterwards, in case the diplomatic efforts don't succeed. You want a stronger and long-term agreement? Decide when you are going to act against Iran if it continues to tread water."

"You are continuing to chase after the Iranians indefinitely, to say, 'Come, regardless, let's do something?' You need to decide on timetables. You can't make do with just a general statement, you must set stages and timetables and create a plan for every scenario."

Ben-Shabbat also emphasized that Israel's first choice needs to be to work together with the international community on the Iranian issue.

"It's incorrect to disconnect ourselves from the world," he said ahead of the Iranian and US presidents' United Nations addresses. "Israel needs to try to harness the international community, and especially the US. You cannot take actions without trying to solve the issues via joint efforts."

"For us it's an existential threat, but the challenge isn't just Israel's. The Americans know that in Iran's eyes, we are the 'little Satan' and America is 'the big Satan,' so they also should have an interest in taking action."

At the same time, Ben-Shabbat said that Israel must not be dependent on the Americans.

"The State of Israel and the Jewish nation cannot tolerate an existential threat, and will not make peace with an Iranian military reactor. Regarding what we are doing, those are things that need to stay behind closed doors. I will only tell you that when the diplomatic echelon decides that we will not allow it, the military and intelligence echelons understand what that statement means."

The full interview will be published Friday in Israel Hayom's weekend paper, Shishabbat.