Hackers breach servers of Israeli company, offer to sell info

Hackers on Monday broke into the servers of the Israeli company Voicenter, which provides telephony services to companies such as Partner and GetTaxi, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the hackers have offered to sell information on some 8,000 customers. Due to the hack, the media company has taken down its website.

The hackers also reportedly had voice calls with current customers and noted that they had hacked into Voicenter's servers.

Earlier this month, a hacker broke into the City4U website, which is used by municipalities and institutions in the local government to collect payments of residents, and revealed personal details of dozens of Israelis.

The hacker said he obtained information from millions of Israelis. At the same time, the information he has revealed so far comes from older and not necessarily up-to-date leaks.

Last year, a group of hackers claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the Israeli Shirbit insurance company, and later demanded a Bitcoin payment in exchange for not releasing some of the data at its disposal.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)