Two remaining terrorists from Gilboa prison break captured

Security forces overnight Saturday captured the last two Islamic Jihad terrorists who escaped from the Gilboa Prison two weeks ago.

The forces apprehended the terrorists, Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, in Jenin.

The two were caught alive and were handed over for interrogation.

The IDF, Shin Bet, and the counter-terror police unit participated in the operation.

According to the initial report, the security forces entered the city and surrounded the house in which the terrorists were hiding. After the terrorists refused to leave the house, the fighters opened fire on them, and then the terrorists ran out of the house and surrendered to the security forces.

Two suspected accomplices were arrested as well.

Earlier, Palestinian Arab sources reported exchanges of fire between IDF forces and armed terrorists in Jenin. A Palestinian Arab was also reported wounded in the clashes. No Israeli forces were wounded.

Israel Police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai congratulated the forces who captured the terrorists.

"About two weeks after the escape from prison, and about a week after we managed to get our hands on four terrorists in Israeli territory, tonight the IDF fighters managed in a joint operation with the Shin Bet and the IDF to locate the two remaining terrorists at a home in Jenin and arrest them."

"Since the escape, the Israel Police, led by the Northern District, has been mobilizing many forces, along with other security organizations, in a wide deployment of thousands of police, Border Police fighters and volunteers, in an intelligence, investigative and operational hunt and thanks to exceptional cooperation between all organizations, police, the Shin Bet and the IDF, we managed to close the circle together."

"As time went on we knew that their location was in Jenin. We prepared for several days for the complex activity, and tonight after receiving the information we were waiting for, the signal was given for the activity of the forces. The entire security establishment and we, the policemen and fighters of the Israel Police, will continue to act resolutely and aggressively for the security of the citizens of Israel."

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy congratulated the security forces, saying, "The determination, intelligence, courage of the fighters and the professionalism have proven themselves. I am happy that this dangerous and potentially explosive operational event came to an end with the six in our hands without any casualties to our forces."

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) responded, "I congratulate the security forces who captured all six terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison. With determined work, they have once again proved that Israel's hand will reach all those who seek our evil - wherever they operate. I would like to commend the Shin Bet, the IDF and the Israel Police for their professional and dedicated action that led to the capture of the terrorists."

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) wrote, "The hunt for the terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison has been completed. With the help of God and thanks to the security forces operating in Jenin. Well done."