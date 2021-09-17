Netanyahu during meeting with Gantz: You can be appointed PM immediately

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu met at the conclusion of the recent Knesset session, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Gantz sought the Likud's support for the new Draft Law, but during the meeting Netanyahu brought up a proposal similar to the one that he has made to Gantz in the past: Gantz would be appointed as Prime Minister in a coalition that the Likud would be part of and would be right-wing but headed by Gantz.

Gantz, for his part, did not make Netanyahu understand that this was going to happen. Sources close to the Defense Minister would not comment.

Netanyahu has repeatedly tried to persuade Gantz to form a new government with the Likud in the current Knesset, in which Gantz will serve first as Prime Minister for two years, and will be followed by Netanyahu serving as Prime Minister. So far, these attempts have been unsuccessful.

Friday’s report comes several days after Netanyahu blasted Gantz on his Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, the Defense Minister is showing weakness ... so the government is weak. They trust someone else to protect us."

Gantz said in response, “So he spoke, what do you want me to do with it? Bibi said it? So what?"

