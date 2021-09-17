Anne Frank memorial statue unveiled in Guatemala

A statue in honour of Anne Frank was unveiled earlier in the month in Antigua, Guatemala, reported the San Diego Jewish World.

The statue, the Anne Frank Children’s Human Rights Memorial, was unveiled in a dedication ceremony at the beginning of September attended by local politicians, the Israeli embassy and the Jewish community. It is located in the San Sebastian Park, near the National School for Girls No. 2, Antonio Castro y Escobar.

The bronze statue’s location was picked by Antigua Mayor Victor Hugo del Pozo.

“Today, in San Sebastian Park in Antigua Guatemala, the sculpture of Anne Frank was inaugurated with the participation of authorities from the City Council, the Ambassador to our country from the state of Israel, Mattanya Cohen, and members of the Jewish Community of Guatemala,” said the city of Antigua in a statement.

“Anne Frank represents a universal symbol of children around the world who are victims of wars and violence,” they added.

The statue was sculpted by Jerusalem sculptor Sam Philipe. It was funded by the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation (JASHP).

A front panel of the statue include a quote from Anne Frank’s diary: “In spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

A second panel explains that out of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust, 1.5 million were children, and that “Anne Frank was one of them.”

A third panel says that “children are the ultimate victims of adult hatred, bigotry and ignorance.”

The dedication ceremony ended with a shofar being blown by the head rabbi of Guatemala’s Jewish community.

