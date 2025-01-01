A professional delegation from the Israeli Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs will travel to Guatemala at the end of the week to assist the local authorities in tending to the Lev Tahor cult.

The move comes after a Guatemalan raid on Lev Tahor's compound and rescued approximately 200 children from the cult's control.

The delegation members, who include top cult-victim professionals, will share their knowledge and experience in tending to cult victims and their families. During their visit, they will meet with Guatemalan welfare, mental health, and law enforcement officials to open a professional and culturally appropriate system to attend to the victims.

"The Welfare Ministry has been following the case of the Lev Tahor cult for about a decade," ministry director Yinon Aharoni stated. "Sharing professional knowledge with the authorities in Guatemala is an important step in our continuous efforts to help the cult's victims and prevent additional harm to the children."

According to the director of the ministry's cult victim department, Ilan Sharif, there is a particular concern for the well-being of the cult's children, in light of the society's system of control and punishment. The cult, which an Israeli citizen founded, includes several Israeli members and moved between several countries, including an attempt to reach Iran, before returning to Guatemala.