President Herzog thanks President Carter for brokering Camp David Accords

President Isaac Herzog called former US President Jimmy Carter on Friday to mark the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War and the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

President Herzog said that he was thinking of President Carter on this important anniversary. He thanked him for brokering the world’s first Arab-Israeli peace deal: the 1978 Camp David Accords between the late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and the late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

President Herzog praised this ground-breaking diplomatic achievement for saving countless lives in the Middle East, ultimately paving the way for future peace agreements, all the way to the Abraham Accords last year.

President Herzog told President Carter: “You did something really holy. This was the first peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state, which led all the way to the agreements we had last year with the Gulf states.”

Congratulating President Carter ahead of his upcoming 97th birthday on October 1, President Herzog wished him good health and many happy returns.