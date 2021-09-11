Terrorist who attempted to stab officer identified as Jerusalem doctor

Footage from the stabbing in the Old City

New details relating to Friday's attempted stabbing attack have been released, and the terrorist has been identified as Dr. Khazm al-Julani, a doctor of about 50 from one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

In footage released by Israel Police, al-Julani can be seen attacking one of the police officers with a knife. The officer reacts by protecting himself and running backwards before opening fire and neutralizing the terrorist.

The Border Police who were standing behind the terrorist also drew their weapons

.Al-Julani, who served as director of a college for alternative medicine in Jerusalem, did not manage to stab the police officers. However, one of the Border Police officers suffered light injuries to his leg after flying shrapnel hit him.

The terrorist was evacuated from the area unconscious and in serious condition. He was hospitalized at Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem, but was declared dead a short time later. Police raided his home and detained his brothers and two sons for questioning.

Initial investigations showed that the terrorist traveled from the Shu'afat neighborhood, entered the Old City from Damascus Gate and made his way to the corner of Hagai and Majilis, where he attempted to stab police officers stationed at the site by using a knife he had on his person.

The injured police officer was taken to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center. Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman visited the injured officer, S., and praised the officers who were at the scene for their quick response.

"You responded with determination and in a professional manner, and you acted exactly as expected of you to neutralize the terrorist," Turgeman said.