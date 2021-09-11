Coronavirus: Positivity rate rises to 6.57%

A total of 9,725 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in Israel to 80,823.

Of the 1,092 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 696 are in serious condition, and 254 are in critical condition, with 186 intubated.

At the same time, the positivity rate showed a rise, reaching 6.57% compared to Thursday's 6.26% and Wednesday's 5.47%.

Twelve people died of coronavirus on Friday and seven so far Saturday, for a total of 7,337 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, there were 114,680 schoolchildren in quarantine due to exposure to a confirmed coronavirus patient, and another 40,566 have tested positive for coronavirus and are not yet recovered.