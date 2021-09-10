When the United States betrayed its friends

The United States is Israel's most important ally but the ongoing and tragic US failure in Afghanistan is a warning that Israel can only rely upon itself.

As the issue of the Iranian nuclear issue concerns Israeli-US relations, the political and security system in Jerusalem must understand that the US administration is meanwhile striving to reach a diplomatic agreement with the regime in Tehran.

Despite President Joe Biden's statement, Israel must assure itself that it can act against Iran in any situation and prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.