Likud MK blasts Hadash: They are supporters of terrorism

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Wednesday night attacked the announcement made by the Hadash party on the terrorists who escaped from the Gilboa Prison.

"Six dangerous terrorists with blood on their hands escaped from prison and a party represented in the Knesset by three MKs, supports them, and calls for the release of the other terrorists from prison as well."

"They are simply supporters of terrorism. Their place is behind bars for supporting the enemy," Karhi added.

The Hadash statement which had been posted to its Twitter account read, "No more harassment of political prisoners. The Israeli Communist Party (Maki) and the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash) warn against the escalation of oppression and harassment of Palestinian political prisoners in the prisons of the Israeli occupation, and against the ostentatious operations in Arab localities in the Jezreel Valley and Wadi Ara."

"The brutal attacks come as revenge for the blow inflicted on the arrogance of the occupation - by the IPS, the Shin Bet and the defense establishment, after six prisoners managed to escape from Shita Penitentiary. The present need is to stop the attacks immediately, and release the prisoners who were imprisoned for resisting the occupation. The only guarantee for security and stability is an end to the occupation and recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

Earlier, a member of the party, MK Ofer Cassif, wrote on Twitter, "The human soul strives for freedom. The Palestinian soul, too. No wall or revenge on the part of the occupier - in Ketziot or Shita, the West Bank, Gaza or East Jerusalem - will prevent the Palestinian people from continuing their just struggle for freedom, ending the occupation and liberating it from the murderous repression imposed on them by Israel."