Knife-wielding youth arrested in Hebron

Border Police on Monday arrested a suspected terrorist, who attempted to bring a knife into the Cave of the Patriarchs (Me'areat Hamachpelah) in Hebron.

The Border Police officers stationed at the site stopped the youth, who had aroused their suspicion, at one of the checkpoints.

During a search by the officers, the suspect, aged 18, threw a knife which had been in his possession to the ground.

Both the suspect and the knife have been taken for continued investigation by the security forces.

The suspected youth is a resident of Hebron, a police statement said.