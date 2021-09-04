Health Minister: Enough with the panic

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) warned Israelis not to become too optimistic about the drop in the coronavirus infection rates.

"For over a week already, we are seeing a downward trend in morbidity," Horowitz told Channel 13 News. "It's too early to celebrate, but there are positive signs, when despite the rise in statistics, we see that throughout the period, they are dropping."

"Two weeks ago, the doubling rate for severe cases was every 10 days, and now that is dropping - in alignment with the vaccination rate.

"We want to allow normal routine. I don't want to close the country - I said there won't be a lockdown, and there isn't a lockdown. I don't want to send hundreds of thousands to unemployment, and I don't want to close educational institutions and businesses who are only starting to recuperate."

He added, "Enough with the panic. We are acting with judgement and responsibility. We are doing the important things to fight morbidity, but at the same time we want to keep the country open."