President Isaac Herzog meets with Democrat delegation Israel's President meets with a delegation of Democrat Senators in Jerusalem. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

צילום: President Herzog with the Demaocrat delegation. Israel's President Isaac Herzog met Friday with Senators Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Van Hollen, and Jon Ossoff of the Democratic party in Jerusalem. In a tweet, President Herzog wrote, "Bipartisanship is a sacred pillar of the U.S.-Israel alliance." "I was delighted to welcome a delegation of U.S. Democratic Senators to Jerusalem, where we held an open discussion about our shared interests and values."



