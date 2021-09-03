Watch: Chabad Lubavitch emissaries blow shofar around the world

Traditionally, during the Hebrew month of Elul - the last month of the Jewish year, and the month which precedes Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year - the shofar (ram's horn) is blown once daily, other than on Shabbat (the Sabbath) and the days just prior to Rosh Hashanah.

This year, Chabad Lubavitch organized a social media project, inviting emissaries from around the world to video themselves blowing shofar in their varied localities.

Participating posts were tagged with the Hebrew version of the hashtag #the_daily_shofar.

On Rosh Hashanah itself, thousands of Chabad Lubavitch emissaries around the world will blow the shofar for their communities and visitors, in order to help as many Jews as possible fulfill the commandment of hearing the shofar on Rosh Hashanah.

Participating in the project were Chabad Lubavitch emissaries from Israel, Alaska, New York, Montenegro, Thailand, Cyprus, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Dubai, Mexico, Azerbaijan, Holland, Ukraine, and Russia.