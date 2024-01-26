הדפסת התניא בפאתי חאן יונס באדיבות המצלם

A book of Tanya was printed Thursday night on the outskirts of Khan Yunis, deep in Gaza.

The project, managed by Tze'irei Chabad, was carried out in cooperation with IDF soldiers, who also learned Chapter 32 of the Tanya.

Prior to this, the soldiers were briefed on the great advantages and merits invested in printing the Tanya, as instructed by the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The printing began on Thursday afternoon, alongside an activity to offer all the soldiers present an opportunity to lay tefillin (phylacteries). The soldiers were happy to have the opportunity to fulfill the commandment of tefillin, and prayed for the welfare of IDF soldiers around the country.

After the Tanya was printed, another ceremony was held with the forces, as a mezuzah was placed on a doorpost and the IDF soldiers present loudly answered, "Amen," to the blessing recited.

"Throughout the years, the Rebbe gave special attention to soldiers who sacrifice their lives to protect Israel," Tze'irei Chabad chair Rabbi Joseph Aharonov said. "We all pray daily for the welfare of our heroic soldiers, who with G-d's help will return home unharmed."