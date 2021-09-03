New Zealand: 6 injured in stabbing attack

Six people have been injured in a stabbing attack in a New Zealand supermarket, reports said.

According New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the stabbing was "a terrorist attack," and the Sri Lankan perpetrator had been under surveillance for approximately five years.

The perpetrator was killed by police within 60 seconds of the attack, she added, noting that he had been inspired by the ISIS terror group.

"A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders," Ardern told a Friday afternoon press conference.

"What happened today was despicable. It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."

Some of the injured have reportedly sustained serious wounds.