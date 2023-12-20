Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas figure, published a video in which he thanked Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for their support of a stable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"We congratulate these developments and see them as a step in the right direction to the isolation of the fascist Israeli government in the world and to bring the end of this long occupation," Hamad stated.

A short time after the October 7th massacre, Hamad proudly flaunted the attack in which 1,200 people were murdered and said that the organization was prepared to carry out similar attacks.

Hamad stated that "Israel is a state that has no place on our land; this is a state that we want to take down" and that "we have to strike Israel with full force. Al-Aqsa Flood (the attack) was only the first time. There will also be a second time, a third, and a fourth. We have the strength, the decision, and the ability to fight and to pay the price."