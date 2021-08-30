Rashida Tlaib tweets about fundraiser for group tied to Hamas

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Wednesday retweeted a post that advertised a fundraiser for an organization that has ties with Hamas and the Taliban, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Tlaib – who on Saturday called on Israel to return the body of a female terrorist she described as a “mother, loving daughter & successful PhD student” who was killed while she attempted to murder Israeli soldiers – retweeted a post that called for donations to Texas-based NGO Baitulmaal.

According to the Free Beacon, experts have cited Baitulmaal for helping to fundraise for Hamas and for distributing aid to the “families of martyrs of the Palestinian people,” as well as accusing the organization’s head, Mazen Mokhtar, of working with the Taliban and other extremist Islamist groups.

The Middle East Forum published an analysis in 2020 that showed that Baitulmaal has close ties with Hamas in Gaza. According to the Middle East Forum, the organization also frequently works with Unlimited Friends Association for Social Development, a Palestinian nonprofit that claims to be a “social, developmental, educational NGO” but works with Baitulmaal to deliver money to the families of Palestinian Arab terrorists.

Baitulmaal has also partnered with Hamas organizations in Judea and Samaria, according to the Free Beacon’s report.