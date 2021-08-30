French woman arrested for yelling "Heil Hitler" at Jewish family on Shabbat

A Jewish family leaving a synagogue on Shabbat in the Paris suburb Enghien-les-Bains were accosted by a woman who yelled “Heil Hitler” at them multiple times, reported Le Parisien.

One of the family members – 33-year old Jonathan – was wearing a white kippah, which was how they were reportedly identified as Jews by the perpetrator.

They recounted that they saw the woman's car coming out of a parking lot and then reversing towards them.

Then the woman said “Heil Hitler” 10 times before yelling, “You Jews, you are the same of France.”

Jonathan reported the incident to Enghien-les-Bains police. He was able to give a description of the woman, who he said appeared to be approximately 40-years old. He also gave police a description of her car and the license plate number that his brother had written down.

Police subsequently identified the woman as a 58-year old resident of Enghien-les-Bains whom they arrested.

According to Le Parisien, the woman did not deny saying the anti-Semitic statements to the family but claimed that they were within her rights of freedom of speech.

The suspect was charged with uttering public insults relating “to a specific ethnicity, nation, race or religion.” She faced up to six months in prison and a fine of up to 22,500 euros ($26,555 USD) if convicted.